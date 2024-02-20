China cuts five-year loan prime rate from 4.2 percent to 3.95 percent

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) took decisive action by implementing a significant adjustment to China's financial landscape, specifically targeting the five-year loan prime rate (LPR). According to reports from a state-run news outlet, the PBoC reduced the five-year LPR by 25 basis points, effectively bringing it down from 4.2 percent to 3.95 percent. Meanwhile, the one-year LPR remained steady at 3.45 percent, as confirmed by the same source.



Market analysts were quick to observe that while a reduction in the over-five-year rate was widely anticipated, the magnitude of the decrease exceeded initial market expectations. This adjustment, characterized by a 25-basis-point drop, stands out as one of the most substantial in recent memory, signaling the central bank's proactive stance in addressing prevailing economic challenges and bolstering growth prospects.



The rationale behind the rate cut underscores the Chinese government's strategic imperative to stabilize both credit and property markets. By lowering the LPR, authorities aim to alleviate financial pressures and mitigate borrowing costs for businesses and individuals alike. This initiative forms part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at revitalizing economic activity and buffering the impacts of global economic uncertainties on China's financial ecosystem.



Moreover, the move reflects China's commitment to adopting proactive measures to sustain economic momentum amidst a backdrop of evolving global dynamics and internal challenges. It underscores the authorities' willingness to deploy monetary policy tools effectively to support domestic consumption, investment, and overall economic resilience.

MENAFN20022024000045015839ID1107873482