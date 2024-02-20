Turkish benchmark stock index opens Tuesday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index commenced trading at 9,238.59 points, marking a notable increase of 0.46 percent or 42.18 points compared to its previous closing level. The market sentiment appeared to reflect a positive trend, offering a slight recovery from the previous session's decline. During Monday's closing session, the BIST 100 index experienced a downturn, dropping by 0.71 percent to settle at 9,184.66 points. Notably, the trading activity was significant, with a daily transaction volume amounting to 150 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD4.87 billion in value.



As of 10:15 a.m. local time (0715GMT) on Tuesday, the exchange rates illustrated a stable picture. The USD/TRY rate was reported at 30.8900, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 33.3090, and the GBP/TRY rate was at 38.8920. These rates indicate the ongoing dynamics between the Turkish lira and major international currencies, reflecting the broader economic landscape and market sentiment.



In the commodities market, the price of gold per ounce was quoted at USD2,031.65, reflecting the prevailing market demand and investor sentiment towards safe-haven assets amidst global economic uncertainties. Concurrently, the barrel price of Brent oil was observed to be around USD83.50, reflecting the ongoing volatility and supply-demand dynamics within the oil markets. These commodity prices play a crucial role in shaping investor decisions and economic outlooks, influencing various sectors and industries both domestically and internationally.

