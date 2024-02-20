Notice To Convene Annual General Meeting Of Nilfisk Holding A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement

February 20, 2024

Announcement No. 4/2024

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S will be held on Thursday March 21, 2024, at 14:00 CET at Comwell Copenhagen Portside, Alexandriagade 1, 2150 Copenhagen.

Attached please find:

▪ Invitation to Annual General Meeting

▪ Notice with agenda

▪ Candidates for the Board of Directors

▪ Proxy and Postal Vote



Nilfisk Holding A/S' 2023 Annual Report and Remuneration Report can be read or printed at nilfisk.



A separate invitation along with the agenda and other relevant documents will be sent electronically to the registered shareholders of Nilfisk, who have requested this and have informed Nilfisk of their email address.



Please direct questions by email to ....



Contacts

Elisabeth Klintholm, VP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Communications, +45 2555 6337

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007

