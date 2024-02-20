The global biologics contract manufacturing market is estimated to reach over $19 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~9% during the forecast period.

One of the primary objectives of the presented market report is to conduct a comprehensive market forecast analysis, aiming to estimate both the current market size and the future opportunities within the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing sector over the next decade. Drawing insights from various parameters, anticipated adoption trends, and validated through primary research, the report offers an informed estimate of the market's evolution throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2035.

The biologics contract manufacturing market, also known as the biopharmaceutical CMO market, is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector with a large number of players investing in research and development activities for developing new modalities, such as antibody drug conjugates, biosimilars, and cell and gene therapies. With the increased interest and gradual shift of investment from small molecule drugs to biologics, over the years, more than 250 biologic therapies and vaccines have been developed globally.

Notably, biologics have higher success rates than conventional small-molecule drugs owing to lesser off-target toxicity of biologics, which is one of the key reasons of failures in small molecule drugs development. Given the ongoing scientific advancements and the rise of FDA-approved biologics, the pharmaceutical industry seems to be approaching the era of biologics. In fact, biopharmaceuticals are anticipated to play a significant role in shaping the pharmaceutical industry and will eventually serve as an integral part of traditional medicines.

Moreover, the exuberant development of biologics has revolutionized the treatment of a range of therapeutic conditions, which has further contributed to the exponential growth in the current demand for biologic therapies. It is worth highlighting that numerous biologics manufacturers, including biologics CMOs, have adopted digital technologies in order to enhance their productivity and reliability of existing biologics related processes and facilities.

However, the complexity of biologics, as well as the integration of emerging technologies, offer challenges for current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) for biologics. Some of the key concerns of contemporary innovators include rate of attrition of pipeline drugs / therapies, long development timelines, current facility limitations, regulatory and compliance-related issues, and inconsistencies related to the quality attributes of the final product.

As a result, an increasing number of biopharmaceutical drug developers are relying on contract manufacturers that are well-equipped with expertise and advanced technologies for their GMP-based manufacturing requirements. These service providers offer end-to-end solutions, including bioprocess development and optimization, to shorten operational timelines and reduce the high costs associated with the production of complex biologic drugs.

In addition, there are some manufacturers that particularly outsource various operations to tap into sophisticated facilities and know-how, particularly if contract manufacturing firms are utilizing cutting-edge technologies, such as software-driven robotics, to enhance manufacturing processes and mitigate the risks and constraints associated with manual methods. With outsourcing becoming increasingly accepted as a viable and beneficial business model within this field, the global market for biologics contract manufacturing is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the current landscape, market size, and future opportunities within the biologics contract manufacturing market for the forecast period. It sheds light on the contributions of various stakeholders in this rapidly evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry.

Future Of The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market



Outsourcing Activities to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Years

Shift from One-time Contracts to Strategic Partnerships

Integration / Adoption of New and Innovative Technologies

Focus on Niche Therapeutic Areas

Growing Biosimilars Market to Contribute to the Growth of the Contract Services Segment

Capability Expansion by CMOs to become One-Stop-Shops

Offshoring Outsourcing Activities to Maximize Profits and Expand Existing Capacities

Increase in Financial Inflow and Outsourcing Budgets Challenges Faced by Sponsors and Service Providers

