Smoking Pipe Market Size Is Projected To Reach $3,141.3 Million By 2031, Registering A CAGR Of 4.5% | Size And Demand

global smoking pipe industry was accounted for $2 in 2021, and is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Smoking Pipe Market" As per the report, the global smoking pipe industry was accounted for $2 in 2021, and is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031 report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.



Major determinants of the market growth

Rapid adoption of online sales channels and use of novel product marketing and promotion strategies online have boosted the growth of the global smoking pipe market. However, nicotine replacement therapies as alternative to tobacco usage and growth in public awareness about high success rate of nicotine replacement therapies such as patches, gum, lozenges, and other products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in trend of shopping from online channels would open new opportunities in the future.

The smoking pipe market can offer various opportunities for growth and development for companies operating in the industry. Some of the opportunities include:

. Innovation in product design and materials: There is a growing demand for unique and innovative smoking pipes, especially among younger generations. Companies can capitalize on this trend by offering new and innovative designs made from high-quality materials.

. Expansion into new regions: There are still many regions where the smoking pipe market has not yet been fully developed. Companies can explore these regions and expand their reach to tap into new customer segments and grow their market share.

. Growing demand for premium products: As the disposable income of consumers increases, there is a growing demand for premium and high-end smoking pipes. Companies can capitalize on this trend by offering high-quality, luxury products to appeal to these customers.

. Increase in smoking pipe tourism: With the increasing popularity of smoking pipes, there is a growing demand for smoking pipe-related tourism. Companies can create tourism packages or events to attract smokers and smoking enthusiasts to their stores, workshops, or factories.



The hookah segment dominated the market

By type, the hookah segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global smoking pipe market, due to easy availability of hookah items in online and offline sales channels such as specialized stores, bars & cafes, and others. However, the chalice segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, as chalice deliver a stronger hit compared to pipes with a spoon design.

The below 18 years segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031

By age group, the below 18 years segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to their strong preference for cigarettes and hookah among this demographic. However, the 18 to 30 years segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global smoking pipe market, due to increased interest and inclination toward smoking.

The online segment held the largest share

By distribution channel, the online segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global smoking pipe market. In addition, the segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, due to possibilities that specialty shops offer such as saving and advantage of instant gratification. The report also includes analysis of the offline segment.

Asia-Pacific held the lion's share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to huge population, increase in disposable income, greater consumer knowledge. However, the global smoking pipe market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, due to exploring population, increase in disposable income among middle class population, and rise in urbanization.



Key Market Players

. Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.

. Forbo International SA

. Herman Miller Inc.

. Mannington Mills Inc

. Inter IKEA Systems BV

. Jiangxi Feiyu Bamboo Industry Group Co. Ltd

. Manchester Woodcraft

. Moso International B.V.

. Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co.

. Limited,La-Z-Boy Inc

. Cisco Bros. Corp

. Greenington

. Vermont Woods Studios

. lee industries inc

The report analyzes these key players of the global smoking pipe market. These companies have adopted several strategies such as partnerships, expansion, collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. In addition, the report is essential in determining the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by every market player.

Analyst Review

According to the insights of CXOs of leading companies, the smoking pipe market will only increase in terms of value sales through innovation. As consumer demand for different smoking pipes increases, manufacturers are able to produce innovative products at competitive rates with eco-friendly packaging. In public spaces like pubs, restaurants, and coffee shops, there is a growing demand for pipes. In addition, the younger generation is more drawn to parties and uses bongs, water pipes, and other smoking equipment to look cool with their friends. Furthermore, young people frequently choose to smoke due to peer pressure. Some young people view smoking as a sign of independence, which raises the prevalence of smoking at gatherings in cafes and restaurants.

CXOs further added that a significant portion of the population is also drawn to buy smoking pipes online due to the expansion of various online portals globally and the rise in offers and discounts. A major source of income for many firms, the online sales channel has also expanded customer reach. During the forecast period, manufacturers and suppliers of smoking pipes should benefit greatly from an increase in sales of smoking pipes through online distribution channels, particularly on manufacturer-owned websites and on e-commerce websites like Amazon, Walmart, and numerous other local e-commerce portals around the world. To promote the sales of smoking pipes on numerous e-commerce websites, producers and distributors also provide appealing discounts.

