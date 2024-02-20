Former Chief Risk Officer Gideon Pell Awarded The Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Gideon Pell of New York City in the United States.Gideon is the former chief risk officer for New York Life Insurance Company, where he created and directed the enterprise risk management program. He currently serves as a Distinguished Lecturer in the Information Systems department of the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, where he teaches about the intersection of finance and technology. Before his time with New York Life, Gideon was the head of portfolio risk management for Republic National Bank of New York. In addition to his teaching, for the past seven years, Gideon has served as an enterprise risk management advisor to a variety of companies. Gideon is a CPA, a Fellow of the Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (FCA), and holds the PRM designation from the Professional Risk Managers' International Association (PRMIA). He earned his BSc in Mathematics from Imperial College in London."Gideon has long been known as a leader in the risk management space," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I am thrilled to see him extend his work into the boardroom with an even richer understanding of the governance of risk-taking."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“Having presented to the New York Life board of directors and its committees, I found the training from professional experts and board directors in completing the course to be very rigorous and valuable, adding a new dimension to my understanding of governance and risk management best practices,” said Mr. Pell.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

