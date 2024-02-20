Medicusunion Telemedicine Increases Access To Global Qualitative Medical Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Health platform allows patients around the world to consult with European experts

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM , February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MedicusUnion Telemedicine, the healthcare platform that grants access to some of Europe's best doctors anywhere in the world, is closing the gap in global healthcare equity by providing patients the opportunity to receive medical advice from leading European medical experts. Through their innovative telemedicine platform, patients are able to communicate with online specialists via video call in order to obtain a second opinion and treatment plan from the most highly-trained and respected medical minds across Europe, regardless of the patient's location or language.With the MedicusUnion Telemedicine platform, patients are able to book appointments from anywhere in the world and receive video consultations with doctors through the application or website, and transmit documents such as medical histories and radiological imaging for review and analysis. These services are supported by qualified interpreters that grant MedicusUnion the ability to not only cross physical borders, but bridge language barriers, as well. MedicusUnion is equipped with an easy to navigate interface and provides a secure communication channel between patient and doctor that is compliant with the global standard of the protection of personal data.“Our goal is to provide everyone with quality healthcare. Everyone should have access to speak to a doctor if they need medical attention, and unfortunately, in this day and age, half the world does not have access to any type of healthcare. MedicusUnion is changing that and providing medical consultation to anyone in the world,” said Tovmas Khachyan, CEO of MedicusUnion Telemedicine.MedicusUnion Telemedicine has developed a new solution to a problem that has plagued healthcare forever. By granting access to highly qualified and experienced specialists across various domains, MedicusUnion is working towards its mission of being able to provide quality medical care to anyone, anywhere in the world. Their team of doctors has mastery in every field of medicine and employs the latest and most innovative technologies for the treatment of diseases in order to provide modern solutions to the global issue of healthcare equality.About MedicusUnion Telemedicine:MedicusUnion Telemedicine is a platform for creating healthcare without borders. MedicusUnion offers European doctors an opportunity to make their medical services available to anyone in the world. These services include online consultation via video call, interpretation during consultations, and a secure exchange of medical data. With MedicusUnion Telemedicine, patients are able to receive competent advice on the treatment and prevention of diseases, regardless of where they are located in the world. For more information or to learn more, visit:

