Sapphire at Applewood Offers All-Inclusive, Affordable Rent for Seniors

Sapphire at Applewood provides comprehensive and cost-effective rental options tailored for seniors.

SALEM OR, OREGON, US STATE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NE Salem, Oregon, February 1, 2024: Sapphire at Applewood is pleased to announce that they offer all-inclusive affordable rent for seniors to ensure a comfortable living environment with everything they need without overextending their budgets. The senior living community focuses on helping residents achieve an independent lifestyle while having access to the assistance required.Sapphire at Applewood includes everything in the cost of senior apartments to give seniors and their families peace of mind. Some senior living communities charge a base rental rate and add charges for the amenities seniors use. Sapphire at Applewood doesn't charge extra. Residents can access three chef-prepared meals daily, a restaurant-style dining service, an emergency call system, housekeeping services, transportation, and more. Utilities are included in the cost of each apartment, helping seniors budget their living expenses more effectively.Sapphire at Applewood aims to provide a comfortable, independent living environment where they can enjoy life to the fullest. Seniors can enjoy their favorite hobbies, socialize with other residents, prepare meals in their apartments, or request assistance when necessary. With everything included in the cost of the condo, seniors won't have to worry about setting money aside for additional expenses.Anyone interested in learning about the all-inclusive affordable rent for seniors can find out more by visiting the Sapphire at Applewood website or calling 1-503-588-1022.About Sapphire at Applewood: Sapphire at Applewood is part of the Sapphire Health Services Community. The senior living community in Salem, OR, features comfortable studio and one-bedroom apartments to help seniors enjoy an independent lifestyle while having access to assistance when required. Seniors can enjoy all the comforts of home while enjoying a stress-free retirement. With two floor plans to consider, seniors can find the perfect place to call home throughout their retirement years.Company: Sapphire at ApplewoodAddress: 309 Lancaster DriveCity: NE SalemState: ORZip code: 97301Telephone number: 1-503-588-1022Email address: ...

