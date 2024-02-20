|
EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Nagarro SE: Guidance for FY 2024
20.02.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, February 20, 2024 – Nagarro expects the FY 2024 revenue to be in the region of one billion Euros. This estimate is based on constant currency terms. The estimates for gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2024 are 27% and 14%, respectively.
Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses such measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see the Nagarro SE Annual Report 2022 . This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.
Contact:
Nagarro SE
Investor Relations
Baierbrunner Str. 15
81379 Munich
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0)89/785000282
Tel.: +49 (0)89/231219151 (Investor Relations)
Fax: +49 (0)322/22132620
E-mail:
...
Web:
Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)
20.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Nagarro SE
|
| Baierbrunner Straße 15
|
| 81379 München
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| 089 / 785 000 282
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000A3H2200
| WKN:
| A3H220
| Indices:
| SDAX, TecDAX
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1840459
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN20022024004691010666ID1107873412
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.