Beaconsmind Group: The Retail Company Müller Deploys Innovative WLAN Solutions By Beaconsmind Group Across Its European Stores

beaconsmind Group: The retail company Müller deploys innovative WLAN solutions by beaconsmind group across its European stores

20.02.2024

Successful rollout of CloudWiFi for premium customer Wi-Fi in over 770 stores in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and Spain

Implementation of the software solution is planned for an additional approximately 145 stores in Hungary, Croatia, and Slovenia in 2024 Centralized control and management of customer Wi-Fi across all locations

Zurich, Switzerland – February 20th 2024 – beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) and analytics, has made a significant contribution to the digitalization initiative of Müller Holding GmbH & Co. KG ("Müller") with its FREDERIX CloudWiFi hotspot solution. Müller Holding GmbH & Co. KG is present in eight countries across Europe with over 900 stores. The company currently employs around 35,000 staff and approximately 750 apprentices. Müller offers around 190,000 products in the categories of perfumery, drugstore, stationery, toys, household & ambiance, multimedia, natural cosmetics, organic food, handicrafts, hosiery, pet shop, and gourmet worlds. Initially, CloudWiFi was implemented in over 770 stores in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Spain. In the first quarter/half-year of 2024, there are also plans to implement the solution in the remaining approximately 145 stores of Müller in Hungary, Croatia, and Slovenia. This means that in the future, all branches of Müller, its subsidiaries, and new openings will have access to the innovative software solution from FREDERIX Hotspot CloudWiFi, enabling them to offer premium customer Wi-Fi free of charge.

With CloudWiFi, Müller now has a unified state-of-the-art software solution that allows centralized management and monitoring of customer Wi-Fi across all locations. The modular cloud hotspot solution enables Müller to create, analyze, and compare usage statistics for Wi-Fi, both independently and across locations. It also facilitates the management of hotspots across multiple sites and branches. CloudWiFi impressed the customer, among other features, with its high flexibility and adaptability of the system. Thanks to numerous analysis tools, Müller receives detailed information that allows even more precise catering to customer needs.

The rollout for this project was carried out by the service provider and provider, swissnet AG. The company was closely involved in installing the solution in all markets and, as an internet provider, ensures network stability and security in Müller stores. Müller's IT, swissnet, and the beaconsmind Group equipped Müller's stores with customer Wi-Fi within just six months through close collaboration.

Felix Leupert, VP Sales of beaconsmind AG, stated: "We are very pleased to have gained another traditional retail company like Müller as a long-term customer for our solution. The beaconsmind Group, as a global and regional digitalization partner in the retail sector, is excellently positioned with its broad expertise in IT infrastructure and software/SaaS to comprehensively support companies in their digitalization processes and successfully implement omnichannel digitalization strategies."

Damian Rick, Project Manager for Customer Wi-Fi at Müller, stated: "The beaconsmind Group impressed us with its close personal support, fast response times, and the high adaptability of its solution. With CloudWiFi, we can not only centrally and resource-efficiently manage our customer Wi-Fi in all our stores but also provide our customers with additional added value. The integration of mobile internet access meets our customers' expectations for connectivity. Furthermore, the provided Müller app, with network access, offers a loyalty points program that strengthens customer engagement. An integrated payment system in the app not only streamlines the payment process but also creates a seamless and convenient shopping experience. These additional features contribute to ensuring that our customers not only are satisfied with internet access but also benefit from a comprehensive and innovative service offering."

About the beaconsmind group

Founded in Switzerland in 2015, beaconsmind group is a leader in location-based marketing (LBM) software, Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. We serve industries such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries under beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure and Wi-Fi services for SaaS customers. Through intelligent, fully cloud-based technologies, we offer our customers tangible added value and strengthen their omnichannel strategies for greater success.

beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO

Tel.: +41 44 3807373





