               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (Von Nuways AG)


2/20/2024 4:16:00 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Flughafen Wien AG Unternehmen: Flughafen Wien AG ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: HOLD seit: 20.02.2024 Kursziel: 52.00 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Henry Wendisch Taking off well into the year; chg. ests. Topic: FWAG released January traffic results last week, which came in better than expected. Moreover, the Athens International Airport IPO gives a read across for FWAG's valuation. Strong start into the year: In January, the group started strongly into the year with double digit passenger growth of 12% yoy to 2.33m passengers (vs. eNuW: 2.11m). Noteworthy is the strong growth in Vienna's long-haul destinations, with growth rates for North America of 22% yoy and Far East of 26% yoy, but also ongoing momentum of the most important destination of Western Europe (+12.5% yoy; 35% of VIE passengers) Passenger momentum expected to slow down: Going forward, we expect the strong momentum to slow down, as the strong recovery of FY23 created a high comparable base. All in all, we expect passenger growth rates to decrease to low single digits for the next months, with an average growth of 3.4% for FY24e (see p. 2). Top-line growth to remain strong: With a 3.4% pax growth (eNuW) and a 9.7% airport fee increase (c. 40% of group sales), FWAG looks set to continue FY'24e with strong sales growth of 9.6% (eNuW). On the other hand, margins seem to have reached cruising altitude, meaning that earnings growth should mainly stem from further top-line growth, going forward. CAPEX cycle officially started: Last week, FWAG officially started the construction of the southern Terminal expansion and expects total CAPEX of € 420m (eNuW: € 503m) for this project. The terminal should add c. 30k sqm of additional shopping and restaurant areas, which should lead to incremental revenues of c. € 1 per passenger (i.e., € 33m incremental sales in FY'27e), once fully up and running. Cross-read from Greece: On Feb. 7th, Athen International Airport SA (AIA) successfully went public, showing a current FY24e valuation of 4.8x EV/sales and 7.7x EV/EBITDA. Compared to FWAG, this implies a fair peer valuation on EV/sales (FWAG: 4.2x), whereas on EV/EBITDA FWAG trades on a slight premium (9 EV/EBITDA). This should hoewever stem from AIA's higher profitability due to outsourcing of key handling activities. (see p. 2 for full peer group analysis) Hence, we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with an unchanged PT of € 52.00, based on DCF. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden Kontakt für Rückfragen Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden Kontakt für Rückfragen NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: Email: ... LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

MENAFN20022024004691010666ID1107873405

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search