Enapter AG continues its successful development in 2024 with numerous new orders

Orders totalling more than 250 AEM Electrolysers EL 4 from the USA, Belgium, India and Germany Strong demand also continues for Enapter's megawatt-class electroylsers Berlin, February 20, 2024. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) is seamlessly continuing its good 2023 performance in the 2024 financial year and has recorded numerous new orders for the delivery of its AEM Electrolysers EL 4. In addition, Enapter has received further pre-orders for its megawatt-class electrolyser, the AEM Nexus. The company will deliver 121 AEM Electrolysers EL 4 to the Stadtwerke Nienburg municipal utility in Lower Saxony, Germany, over the course of the year. The municipal utility plans to build a hydrogen filling station with local, self-sufficient hydrogen production. Their plan is to supply local public transport and heavy goods vehicles with alternative fuels, thereby contributing to a lasting reduction in CO2 emissions. The project in Nienburg will be implemented by the Enapter integration partner JA-Gastechnology GmbH. Enapter has also received an order of 40 AEM Electrolysers EL 4 from Vrije Universiteit Brussel. These devices will be deployed as part of the“Hydrogen Living Lab” project. The aim is to use Enapter's electrolysers to produce green hydrogen to test the potential of a complete circular economy of power-to-hydrogen-to-power. The devices are to be delivered by the beginning of the second half of 2024. In the USA, The H2 World, a system designer and manufacturer for hydrogen, will deploy 50 water-cooled AEM EL 4s for various test purposes. The first units will be delivered to the company in the first half of 2024. Enapter has also expanded its activities in India as planned. A total of around 50 AEM EL 4s were recently put into operation for various projects together with a local Indian partner; in one example, one of the largest Indian energy suppliers is piloting a project with a 100 kW AEM electrolysis plant in which green hydrogen is added to an existing gas-fired power plant to reduce the amount of natural gas used. Another project is focusing on the agricultural sector together with a local institute. The aim is to develop a world-first concept for the sugar industry – a green, hydrogen-based microgrid alongside e-fuels production. In a first step, the concept is to be tested in a pilot phase before being significantly scaled up in a second phase. Enapter also continues to see strong demand for its megawatt-class devices for the production of hydrogen on an industrial scale. The company has recently received several pre-orders for the AEM Nexus 1000, its largest multi-core electrolyser. Enapter is currently in final discussions and expects to finalise contracts in the coming weeks. Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter:“We are very satisfied with the course of the still-young 2024 financial year so far: Demand for various solutions from the Enapter product family remains high. We have received inquiries and concrete orders from new customers as well as follow-up orders from our existing partner network, which now comprises over 180 partners worldwide. With our scalable multi-core solutions, in particular, we believe we are ideally positioned for future growth.”

About Enapter Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used by more than 340 customers in 50+ countries, in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany as well as an R&D and production site in Italy.

