New Delhi, Delhi, India Taking the onus of guiding and assisting customers with right usage of cement in the most critical part of the house ie. Roof Column Foundation , Dalmia Cement is making a tectonic shift in its brand focus with its new campaign" RCF Strong toh Ghar Strong ". The new customer-centric messaging is aimed at creating awareness amongst the home builders and contractors in choosing the right cement, using it in the right way and following best construction practices to build their dream homes.



Dalmia Cement onboards superstar Ranveer Singh as the Brand Ambassador





The campaign that would consolidate Dalmia Cement as the

' RCF Expert '

will feature Superstar

Ranveer Singh .

It will be launched through a comprehensive multimedia approach with Superstar Ranveer adding much efficacy to the brand's message of predominant technical knowledge, and peerless service, as amplified by the slogan,

" RCF Strong toh Ghar Strong ”.





Commenting on the initiative , Shri Puneet Dalmia, MD & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited, said,

“During our illustrious journey over the last eight decades, Dalmia Cement has stood shoulder to shoulder to build our nation from its roots, contributing to create iconic national landmarks as well as happy homes for millions. As individuals, we cherish our homes which hold a profound value and place in our lives. Thus, constructing such a generational asset with the proper application of cement and technical expertise not only ensures structural integrity, but also represents an investment for life.”





“Our new brand campaign manifests not just an eminent legacy, but also a commitment to consumer centricity – it conveys a core message that building a home with due care means building it for generations to come,” he said.







Commenting on his collaboration Superstar

Ranveer Singh

shared, "I have always admired Dalmia Cement for contributing to the construction sector for over 80 years. I am happy to partner with the company & advocate for the vital importance of Roof Column and Foundation in home construction. Together, we aim to educate individuals to make informed choices, ensuring that every structure stands the test of time."





Mr. Sameer Nagpal, COO,

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. shared,

“ We believe that the brand must play a vital role in consumer's lives so that they can make informed choices. Dalmia Cement has over the years developed proprietary know-how of optimising cement recipe that makes it most suitable for Roof Column and Foundation. These are the most critical elements in the structure of the house and are responsible for its strength and longevity. In addition to providing the right cement for RCF, we also have a strong on-the-ground technical workforce which assists home builders and contractors in using the cement in the right way. The RCF campaign brings to fore this value proposition ” .





About Dalmia Bharat

Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India's pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 44.6 MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited (including its subsidiaries) is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity. The manufacturing presence of the company is spread across 10 states and 15 manufacturing units. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprint in the cement world globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) – showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach.





