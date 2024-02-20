Euro-Med Rights Monitor Demands Establishment Of International Legal Team To Probe Occupation's Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor demanded the establishment of an international legal team, the application of pressure to secure this team's entry into the Gaza Strip, and the start of an inquiry into crimes and violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces during the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The recent statement by United Nations experts on Israel's flagrant human rights violations of Palestinian women and girls in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank was welcomed by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor. The rights group emphasised the significance of the statement given the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023.

"We are shocked by reports of the deliberate targeting and extrajudicial killing of Palestinian women and children in places where they sought refuge, or while fleeing," according to the UN experts' statement.

"Some of them were reportedly holding white pieces of cloth when they were killed by the Israeli army or affiliated forces," the experts add.

The experts express further concern that an unknown number of Palestinian women and children, have reportedly gone missing after contact with the Israeli army in Gaza, the Euro-Med Monitor said.

UN experts' statement should be adopted as an additional document to hold Israel responsible for its violations against Palestinian civilians, stressed Euro-Med Monitor. This is especially important as the International Court of Justice is deliberating over South Africas lawsuit, which accuses Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor once again urged the international community to pressure Israel to end its policy of forced disappearance, which affects nearly thousands of Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip, including women and children, and to disclose the whereabouts of the dozens of women it has detained from refugee centers and from their own homes.



