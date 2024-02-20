Al Jazeera Media Wins The Creativity Award In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Jazeera Media Institute (AJMI) won the Kuwait Creativity Award 2024 in its 11th edition in the community service category. The award was given to Dr Rania al-Jamal, the youth category trainer at the institute, during a ceremony organised on this occasion in the Kuwaiti capital on Tuesday evening, February 13, 2024, in the presence of Dr Nasser al-Muhaisen, the Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information, and Madi Al-Khamis, the Secretary-General of the Arab Media Forum (AMF).

Rania al-Jamal expressed her happiness with this award, which represents the culmination of the institute's work in the field of talent development in general, and caring for young people in particular. She added, "Thank you to the beloved State of Kuwait and its hospitable people, and thanks also to the management of the AJMI, whose support played a major role in reaching this achievement."

Iman al Ameri, Director of the AJMI, confirmed that this award is a tribute to the institute's valuable efforts in the field of social responsibility and the important roles it plays in this context. She stressed that there are many upcoming awards in the institute's various fields of work, which confirm its leadership in the field of media training in the region, and its keenness to maintain this leadership.

Madi al-Khamis, Secretary-General of the AMF, confirmed that the great efforts made by the AJMI development are well-known and appreciated, noting that this award comes in appreciation of these valuable efforts, especially in the field of training young people in various modern media skills.

MENAFN20022024000067011011ID1107873368