Katara Launches 12Th Edition Of Halal Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cultural Village Foundation, Katara has announced that the Halal Festival will run from February 21 to 26, at the southern area of Katara. The new edition of the festival includes the auction event and is divided into three categories: Arab sheep, occasional goats, and Syrian sheep, in addition to accompanying events, which contain pavilions designated for productive families and artistic workshops.

Salman Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the festival, expressed his happiness at the launch of the festival in its new form, which has established its prestigious position among the breeders sector from Qatar and the Arab Gulf countries, thanks to the distinguished economic platform it provides for displaying and acquiring the best types of halal sheep and goats and introducing their advantages and specifications.

Al Nuaimi added that the festival attracts all those interested and the most important halal owners in Qatar and the region, as is now considered, 12 years after its launch, one of the largest heritage festivals specialised in establishing the concept of genetic improvement among breeders to raise the efficiency of animal production. He pointed out that Halal Festival plays a major cultural and educational role, as it preserves the Qatari heritage and enhances popular heritage and identity.

On the other hand, Al Nuaimi explained that the calendar of events that will be the focus of the Qatar Halal Festival activities lasts for six consecutive days, and showcases the most beautiful halal varieties within certain aesthetic standards that are measured by specialised arbitration committees consisting of three judges for each category, by holding various rounds in which he participates.