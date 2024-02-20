Shura Council Approves Draft Amending Laws Related To Ministry Of Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council held yesterday its regular weekly meeting at Tamim bin Hamad Hall under the chairmanship of Speaker of the Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

During the session, the Council approved a draft law amending some laws related to the Ministry of Education and Higher Education that was referred to it by the esteemed government. The approval was made after discussion by Their Excellencies the members.

The Shura Council also reviewed a draft law on regulated products, which was referred to it by the esteemed government. The Council decided to refer it to the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee to study it and submit report on it to the Council.

Regulated products mean petroleum, chemical and petrochemical products, fertilisers and their derivatives, which are produced in the State of Qatar and are subject to government regulation.

The Council also reviewed three reports on the participation of its delegations in a number of parliamentary meetings, namely the meeting of the heads of parliaments of the Parliamentary Union of Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states that was held via video conference technology in September 2023, the meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Association that was hosted by Baku, Azerbaijan, in September 2023, and a report on the visit of a delegation from the Shura Council to the National Assembly of the French Republic in November 2023.

At the conclusion of the session, Speaker of the Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim briefed the Council members on the visit made by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan H E Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Shura Council last Wednesday, as part of his visit to the country.

He stated that the Kazakh President was briefed, during his visit to the Council, on the experience of the State of Qatar in the legislative and supervisory field. Parliamentary relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them were also discussed during the visit.