Al Muraikhi Discusses Bilateral Ties With Assistant To President Of Republic Of Kazakhstan

QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for External Affairs H E Erzhan Kazykhan, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and a number of topics of common interest.
The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also met with HE Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the organization, and a number of topics of common interest.
He also met with State Secretary of the Kingdom of Norway H E Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and a number of topics of common interest.
