Qatari Aid Plane For Gaza Arrives In Egypt Wounded Evacuated To Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A plane belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived in the city of Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 20 tons of aid, including food supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatar Red Crescent, bringing the total number of aid planes to 79.

This aid comes within the framework of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinians, and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.



GCC tourism sector poised for global prominence: Qatar Tourism chairman Qatar rejects 'empty accusations' by Israeli Prime Minister

Read Also

Meanwhile sixteenth batch of wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were also evacuated, in preparation for their treatment in Doha, as part of the initiative announced by the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.

The wounded were received by HE Lulwah bint Rashid Al Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This initiative comes as a continuation of the State of Qatar's steadfast support and its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with various regional and international partners.