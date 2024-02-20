Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Provided Educational Support Near Qr7m Locally In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Within the framework of its vision, which focuses primarily on the health and education sectors, Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation continues its pioneering role in devoting the concept of community development and enhancing the conditions for its sustainability.

This is based on Qatar National Vision 2030, which formed the basic reference in formulating its goals, which are considered supportive of the comprehensive renaissance efforts of the country.

The education sector in Qatar is considered one of the vital sectors and one of the most important carriers of cultural and human development, which has prompted the Foundation to implement many initiatives and projects that aim to provide various forms of support to students at various educational levels and contribute to overcoming the various obstacles that limit their continuation of their educational and academic achievement.

Over the years, Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation has been keen to build many partnerships with educational institutions in the country, most notably Qatar University and other universities, as well as many private and community schools, in an attempt on its part to unify efforts aimed at improving the educational process and its outcomes. The educational support provided by the Foundation reached QR6,994,150 in 2023.

Support areas

In this context, Managing Director of Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Saeed Mudakar Al Hajri said that supporting the educational process is one of the priorities of the Foundation, which has worked to diversify forms of support to reach the largest segment of students and educational institutions to include contributing, developing the infrastructure of many community schools, and paying tuition fees for students from needy groups at various educational levels.

He said that the value of support during 2023 amounted to QR6,994,150 distributed among the various educational stages.

Al Hajri said that this support comes under many MoUs and partnerships with various educational institutions in the country, which will necessarily reflect on the educational process as a whole and on the level of academic achievement of students and the advancement of their cultural and scientific knowledge to be true partners in the processes of construction and sustainable renaissance.

Building partnerships

Al Hajri added that the Foundation is proud of its partnership with Qatar University, which extended over the years, through which both parties contributed to supporting the aspirations of hundreds of students annually in pursuing their studies without any financial obstacles that may affect the level of their educational performance.

He said that the value of educational support provided to the University amounted to QR1,450,375 during the past year.

Al Hajri said that the Foundation also continues its support for the efforts of Hamad Bin Khalifa University, within the framework of the agreement signed by both sides to support the Hamad Bin Khalifa University Support Fund programme, which is concerned with the university's academic and research programs in areas of national priority and focuses on finding solutions to social, moral and economic challenges, as the value of the annual support amounted to QR3,125,000.

Sheikh Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani Educational Building at Pakistan International School

Hamad Bin Jassim Center for Computing Sciences Education, which was established by the Foundation, in cooperation with Carnegie Mellon University, continues its prominent efforts to teach computer basics to school students in the preparatory and secondary levels across the country.

The initiative enhances the position of the center and its role in disseminating computer skills and encouraging school students to innovate in the areas of programming. The support provided to the center reached QR1,250,000 during 2023.

Supporting schools

Relying on its self-financing, Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation seeks to support segments of students with limited income from private and community schools to pursue their educational journey.

The aid includes paying tuition fees for students of various educational levels, with the aim of meeting the necessary needs of that segment, which enables them to continue their educational attainment without any financial obstacles.

It also included support for infrastructure development for a number of schools, as the total support for last year amounted to QR1,168,775.