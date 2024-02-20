Visionary Entrepreneur Pioneers Plant-Based Lifestyle In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As vegan diets are becoming increasingly popular around ten years ago, a Qatari entrepreneur became passionate about creating a positive impact on society by promoting a plant-based lifestyle.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Ghanim Al Sulaiti, with a fervent commitment to promoting a plant-based lifestyle, shares his insights, aspirations, and the journey that led him to champion organic and vegan cuisine in Qatar.

“We believe Qatar has a special reason why a vegan concept would thrive here,” Ghanim reflects, his passion palpable.“A small country, a small city, but at the same time, people here are always looking for options and there's a lot of focus on health and wellness.”

Ghanim's venture into the organic and vegan food industry began a decade ago when he embarked on a personal journey towards a healthier lifestyle.“I wanted to share that to as many people as I can through the platforms that I have or by launching businesses,” he shares. Thus, Evergreen Organics, Qatar's First Vegan Restaurant, was born in 2016 - a pioneering space dedicated to offering accessible, affordable, and delectable vegan fare.

Central to Ghanim's approach is the fusion of vegan principles with local culture and flavours.“We have to incorporate a lot of local herbs, products, and ingredients,” he explains. From traditional Qatari dishes veganised with the abundant use of local staples like dates, turmeric, and regional spices, Evergreen Organics celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Qatar while promoting a sustainable, compassionate lifestyle.

Moreover, Ghanim is committed to sourcing organic ingredients locally, forging partnerships with farmers to ensure the highest quality produce.“We try to always bring the farms up to the standard that we want, which is organic produce,” he affirms. This dedication to sustainability and supporting local agriculture not only enriches the dining experience but also contributes to the growth of Qatar's organic farming sector.

“Today, there are so many vegetables that are grown that we used to import before and this is an amazing step that we felt very proud of,” he said.

Recently, Ghanim spearheaded Qatar's First Vegan Festival - a landmark event that showcased the vibrancy and diversity of the country's burgeoning vegan community. Collaborating with Torba Farmers Market, the festival brought together over 30 vendors offering an array of veganised products and menus. It was a resounding success, affirming the growing appetite for plant-based options and dispelling misconceptions about veganism.

Reflecting on the evolution of Qatar's organic and vegan market, Ghanim is optimistic about the future.“We have seen it going from being absolutely ignorant to having aisles and aisles now available in supermarkets,” he observes. The surge in awareness, coupled with a shift towards longevity-focused lifestyles, signals a paradigm shift in consumer preferences - a shift that Ghanim is determined to nurture and cultivate.

His initiatives were also highlighted at the ongoing Expo 2023 Doha and the recently concluded Qatar International Food Festival 2024.

But Ghanim's vision extends beyond culinary innovation; it encompasses education, awareness, and community-building.“Our mission from day one is to inspire people to live a better lifestyle,” he emphasises. Through educational programmes and community outreach initiatives, he endeavours to foster a deeper understanding of the benefits of a plant-based diet, empowering individuals to make conscious choices for their health and the planet.

As Qatar embraces the ethos of wellness and sustainability, Ghanim stands as - a visionary entrepreneur whose passion for plant-based living is transforming the culinary landscape one dish at a time. With unwavering dedication and a pioneering spirit, he is sowing the seeds of change, inspiring a healthier, more compassionate future for generations to come.