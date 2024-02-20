No Aadhaar Numbers Cancelled UIDAI Clarifies, After Mamata Banerjee Says Numbers In West Bengal 'Delinked'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has affirmed that no Aadhaar numbers have been cancelled, despite ongoing efforts to keep the Aadhaar database updated, as per a PTI report authority regularly issues intimations to Aadhaar number holders to ensure the accuracy of the database, which is crucial for availing subsidies, benefits, and services, it said clarification comes on the back of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that Aadhaar cards of 50 citizens at Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman district and several others in Birbhum, North and South 24 Parganas as well as in North Bengal seem to have been \"delinked\".Also Read | Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight navigates severe turbulence, lands safelyUIDAI, in response to Banerjee's allegations, reiterated that no Aadhaar numbers have been cancelled. The authority stressed its commitment to addressing grievances and maintaining the integrity of the Aadhaar database Banerjee Allegations: Deactivated Aadhaar CardsCM Banerjee raised concerns on February 18 (Sunday), accusing the BJP-led central government of deactivating Aadhaar cards in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, and said the alleged deactivation is aimed at preventing people from benefiting from social welfare schemes the allegations, she also assured the people of Bengal that they will not be deprived of benefits, even if their Aadhaar cards are inactive and said she is committed to continuing state-run welfare programs for citizens Read | Elon Musk stirs Ukraine pot again, says US should use funds for infra projects instead\"Be careful, they (BJP-led Centre) are deactivating Aadhaar cards. Several Aadhaar cards have been made inactive in many districts of Bengal. They are doing this so that people do not get benefits of schemes like 'Lakshmi Bhandar' through bank transfer and free ration before the polls,\" she said.\"My clear instruction to the chief secretary is to ensure that people are not deprived of the benefits even if they do not have active Aadhaar cards. The people of Bengal need not be worried. I am there for you,\" the CM had said Response from UIDAIUIDAI, as the custodian of the Aadhaar database, highlighted on its website the importance of maintaining accuracy. The authority initiated an exercise to update documents and Aadhaar information, emphasising that the process includes issuing intimations to Aadhaar number holders Read | Israel-Gaza War: 'Apartheid, colonialism under Israelism,' alleges Palestinians at International Court of JusticeIn response to any grievances, UIDAI assures Aadhaar number holders that their feedback can be submitted for prompt redressal. Those with concerns can use the following link to submit their feedback: UIDAI Feedback Link(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN20022024007365015876ID1107873345