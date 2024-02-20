'Bilkul Bhi Risk Nahi Lene Ka Re Babaaaaa': Mayank Agarwal's Flight Picture Post-Health Scare

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Test cricketer Mayank Agarwal has shared a photo on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, featuring him sipping water on a plane. The right-handed batsman from Karnataka posted the picture with the caption 'Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa !' referring to the recent health scare he encountered.
The 32-year-old reportedly ingested spirit, a disinfectant and cleaning agent, on an Indigo flight, mistaking it for bottled water. This led to a burning sensation, requiring Agarwal to be swiftly taken to a local hospital after disembarking. Fortunately, he was declared out of danger and eventually returned to play for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy.
Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa !
- Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 19, 2024
Despite his continued success in domestic cricket, Agarwal has not represented the national team since March 2022. He made his international debut during the 2018-19 tour against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, amassing 295 runs in two Tests at an impressive average of 77. In a total of 21 Tests, he has scored 1488 runs at 41.33 with four centuries. Additionally, Mayank has played five ODIs, averaging 17.20 with 86 runs.
