Kerala: Railways To Operate Special Trains For Attukal Pongala; Check Details

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the grand Pongala Mahotsavam at Attukal Bhagavathi Temple on February 25 ( Sunday), the railways have decided to operate special trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam and between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil. These trains will also have additional stoppages for the convenience of pilgrims.



Check the trains and timings:

Ernakulam - Thiruvananthapuram Central MEMU Special train will leave Ernakulam at 1.45 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6.30 am, on February 25 (Sunday).

Nagercoil - Thiruvananthapuram Central MEMU Special will leave Nagercoil at 2.15 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.32 am on February 25 ( Sunday).

Train No. 16348 Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 2.25 pm o­n February 24 will be provided additional stoppages at Paravur ( 2.44 am) , Varkala ( 2.55 am) and Kadakavur (3.07 am) on February 25.

Train No. 16335 Gandhidham BG - Nagercoil Express will make extra stops on February 25 at Paravur (2.13 am), Kadakavur (2.24 am), Chirayinkeezh (2.30 am), and Kazhakuttam (2.42 am). The train will depart Gandhidham BG at 10.35 am on February 23.

Train No.16344 Madurai Jn - Thiruvananthapuram Central Amritha Express leaving Madurai Jn at 4.10 pm o­n February 24 will have additional stoppages at Paravur (3.03 am) and Chirayinkeezh (3.25 am) on February 25.

Train 16603 from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Mangaluru Central Maveli Express. It

will have

extra stops at Kadakavur (5.13 am) and Chirayinkeezh (5.19 am) on February 25 for the Maveli Express, which departs Mangaluru Central at 5.30 pm on February 24.

Train No. 12695 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram central Superfast Express leaving Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 3.20 pm o­n February 24 will be provided additional stoppage at Chirayinkeezh (6.39 am) on February 25.

Train No. 16729 Madurai - Punalur Express leaving Madurai at 11.25 pm o­n February 24 will have additional stoppages at Palliyadi (4.58 am) , Kulitturai West (5.09 am) and Balaramapuram (5.40 am) on February 25.

Train No. 16650 Nagercoil Jn - Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express leaving Nagercoil Jn at 4.15 am will have additional stoppages at Balaramapuram (5.21 am) and Nemom (5.34 am) on February 25.

Thiruvananthapuram Central - Ernakulam MEMU Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.30 pm and reach Ernakulam at 8.15 pm on February 25 ( Sunday).