Kerala MVD Likely To Implement New Driving Test Systems From May 1; Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department is planning to implement the new driving test system from May 1, as per sources related to the matter told to Asianet News Online. Currently, the driving test for light motor vehicles, such as cars and other small vehicles, is conducted using ribbon wires. However, a new method is being implemented where the driving test will be conducted along lines. Previously, passing the road test only required driving in an H shape. However, now, additional skills such as angular parking (sideways parking), parallel parking, navigating through zigzag routes (like an S curve), and driving forward without reversing will also be assessed as part of the test.

At the same time, there is confusion in preparing the testing centers for driving tests. Currently, the Department of Motor Vehicles has only 10 testing stations. The grounds and surrounding land, including playgrounds and places of worship, are used for the driving test. A meeting of driving school owners was called last day regarding the new reform in the driving test. The driving schools were instructed to set up testing centers; however, some did not agree to the same.

The current method of taking the driving test in an H shape requires additional facilities, especially for parking, according to driving school owners. They estimate that implementing the new requirements, such as angular parking and parallel parking, will cost up to five lakh rupees per facility. Currently, there are 86 driving test centers in the state, with only 10 of them owned by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Public spaces are utilized for the remaining centers, making it challenging to establish a permanent system. Owners argue that they will need to find new locations to accommodate the updated testing requirements.

The decision to tighten driving license tests in Kerala follows recent statements by Minister KB Ganesh Kumar, who expressed his intention to reduce the number of driving licenses issued in the state. Minister Kumar emphasized the need for stricter tests, highlighting concerns that many license holders lack essential driving skills, such as proper parking and consideration for other road users. He stressed the importance of ensuring that drivers demonstrate responsible behavior on the roads. Additionally, Minister Kumar clarified that the state's motor vehicle department aims to prioritize road safety over-achieving high numbers of license issuances, indicating a shift towards issuing licenses only after rigorous testing.