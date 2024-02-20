Who Was Rituraj Singh? Actor Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rituraj Singh appeared in various Hindi and regional language productions, leaving behind a notable legacy in the Indian entertainment industry.



59-year-old actor passes away due to cardiac arrest

Rituraj Singh was an Indian actor known for his work in television, theatre, and films.



He appeared in various Hindi and regional language productions, leaving behind a notable legacy in the Indian entertainment industry.



Rituraj spent 12 years working in theatre in Delhi with Barry John's Theatre Action Group (TAG), and he appeared on Zee TV's iconic Hindi TV game show 'Tol Mol Ke Bol'.

Rituraj also appeared in the web series 'Abhay', which aired on Zee5. This web series marked Kunal Khemu's digital debut.

'Abhay', 'Bandish Bandits', 'Criminal Justice', 'Made in Heaven', and more. He made his final appearance in the Rohit Shetty series, 'Indian Police Force'

Rituraj died on 20 February 2024, at the age of 59, due to cardiac arrest.