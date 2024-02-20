Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns From Samajwadi Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from both the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and the Samajwadi Party's main membership on Tuesday, one week after leaving his position as national general secretary of the party.

Maurya also expressed his dissatisfaction with the way top leaders had misconstrued his recent remarks on various matters as representing his "personal views" and the way his effort to organize a rath yatra to garner support for the caste census had gone unacknowledged.

“I got an opportunity to work with you. But after our talks on February 12 and my resignation (as national general secretary) on February 13, no initiative of any talks with me was taken due to which I am resigning from the primary membership of the party,” Maurya said in his resignation letter to party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

In a separate letter to the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Maurya said, "I was elected as a Samajwadi Party member in the legislative council. As I have resigned from the primary membership of the party, I am also resigning as MLC (member of legislative council) on the basis of morality," he said.

On February 13, Maurya announced his resignation as the national general secretary of the party, citing discrimination against him and a lack of support from the leadership over his divisive remarks on the Ramcharitmanas and the consecration of the Ayodhya temple.



