Watch: German Man Modifies, Rides Toy Car; Earns A Spot In Guinness World Records

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a remarkable feat, German engineering student Marcel Paul has etched his name into the Guinness World Records by achieving the title of the fastest modified toy car rider.

Paul achieved a remarkable feat by speeding his little car to an incredible 148.454 km/h (92.24 mph), leaving behind his childhood memories.

Guinness World Records posted a video of Paul virtually lounging on his upgraded microcar while he raced around the Hockenheimring racetrack on Instagram, showcasing his amazing feat. The video received a lot of attention; in only one day, it accumulated over 6.5 lakh views and 21,000 likes. The boldness of Paul's quest to turn a boyhood fantasy become a reality enthralled the viewers.

Speaking about his motivation, Paul revealed that he wanted to surpass the iconic 88 mph (141.62 km/h) from the movie Back to the Future, which he claims was his personal goal. In the video capturing the record breaking moment, Marcel can be seen riding the modified toy car, by nearly lying flat on the vehicle.

On social media, the video has gained a lot of popularity and intriguing comments from a large number of users.

A user wrote,“Finally a good world record.”



“Ferrari at the price of a bicycle,” a comment read. An individual wondered,“I wanna do that, where can I sign up?” Another wrote,“That's wild.”

As reported by the GWR, Paul's ambition to outpace the renowned DeLorean's time travel speed was inspired by "Back to the Future," and the remarkable accomplishment was the consequence of 10 months of intense study. Paul's engineering prowess and tenacity have not only secured him a desired place in the record books but also brought him international acclaim for his inventiveness and astounding speed.