Bundesbank cautions of potential recession amid multiple defies

(MENAFN) Germany, Europe's largest economic power, is poised to face a potential recession in the first quarter of the year, according to a cautionary statement issued by its central bank on Monday. The warning comes amidst a backdrop of multiple crises impacting the German economy, including the lingering effects of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2022, which have led to elevated inflation rates. Additionally, the economy grapples with an industrial slowdown and vulnerabilities stemming from the weakness of key trading partners.



The latest monthly report from the German Federal Bank indicates a continued struggle for the economy, with output likely to contract slightly in the first quarter of the year following a 0.3 percent decline in the final quarter of 2023. This anticipated contraction would mark a second consecutive decline, thus meeting the technical definition of a recession.



The central bank identifies a range of challenges confronting Germany, including sluggish external demand and diminishing consumer spending and domestic investment. Furthermore, recent labor strikes, particularly in the railway and aviation sectors, are cited as potential factors exacerbating economic woes.



The warning from the German Central Bank underscores the severity of the economic challenges facing the country, as it navigates through a confluence of domestic and external pressures. As policymakers grapple with these issues, the focus remains on implementing measures to mitigate the impact of the downturn and chart a path towards economic recovery.

MENAFN20022024000045015682ID1107873255