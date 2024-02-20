(MENAFN) As the conflict in Ukraine approaches the end of its second year, the economic reverberations continue to exert significant pressure on the global economy. Despite expectations of economic turmoil in Russia due to Western sanctions, the resilience demonstrated by the Russian economy has defied predictions and challenged the strategic calculations of Western powers. President Vladimir Putin recently highlighted this unexpected resilience, suggesting that while the West relied heavily on economic sanctions to coerce Moscow into altering its stance, it was ultimately their own economies that suffered the most, while Russia remained relatively robust.



Meanwhile, the Ukrainian economy grapples with severe crises exacerbated by the conflict, particularly as energy infrastructure becomes targets of Russian military strikes. Furthermore, the influx of Ukrainian products into the European market, facilitated by the European Union's decision to lift customs barriers in May 2022, has fueled tensions. The flood of inexpensive Ukrainian goods has provoked European producers who struggle to compete, amplifying frustrations and prompting calls for policy reassessment.



Despite the challenges faced by both Ukraine and Russia, the unexpected resilience of the Russian economy has emerged as a notable phenomenon in the midst of ongoing geopolitical turmoil. The divergence in economic outcomes between the two nations underscores the complex dynamics at play in the region and raises questions about the effectiveness of economic sanctions as a tool for geopolitical influence. As the conflict continues to evolve, the economic implications remain a central consideration for all stakeholders involved.



MENAFN20022024000045015682ID1107873254