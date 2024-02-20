Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef declines to endorse Biden for second term

(MENAFN) Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef announced that he will not endorse Leader Joe Biden for another term. He cited his inability to support someone who he believes is not heeding calls for a cease-fire in Gaza.



“I don't want to vote for Biden,” Youssef conveyed his stance in an interview with a Turkish news agency conducted in Washington, DC. “I cannot participate and give my voice to Biden.”



“And of course I can’t vote for (former Leader Donald) Trump. It's against all my views, but I can't reward someone who is not listening to the simplest request for cease-fire with a vote,” he further mentioned.



Youssef, originally a heart surgeon who transitioned into comedy, garnered millions of viewers globally through an interview with Britain's Piers Morgan. In the interview, he criticized Israel's conflict with Gaza and challenged the Western narrative surrounding Arabs and Palestinians.



“I was put in this situation and it seemed to do resonate with the people but I don't I can't explain why or how but I'm glad that I said what I had to say,” he pointed out, “I am grateful for the response, some reason that people are speaking up.”



“I was just put in a position where I would I was asked my opinion and I said what I had to what I had in my mind.”



When asked around the obstacles he faces in expressing his views in the US, Youssef remarked that challenges exist everywhere in the world.

