Finland sees ‘no need’ to station US nuclear weapons on its territory

(MENAFN) Finnish Premier Petteri Orpo stated that his country perceives "no need" to station US nuclear weapons on its territory.



"There is no need for this (deployment of US nuclear weapons in Finland) because NATO itself provides nuclear deterrence," Orpo made this statement during an interview with a Polish newspaper.



According to him, the nuclear weapons already deployed in several NATO countries are deemed sufficient to deter potential threats.



The premier also highlighted that the Nordic country is "preparing" and will be relying on "conventional weapons."



In December, the Finnish government entered into a defense military agreement with the US aimed at bolstering its defense capabilities in the event of conflict. According to the terms of the agreement, the US will enjoy unrestricted access to 15 facilities in Finland, where it can also store military equipment and ammunition. However, the government clarified at the time that the agreement does not supersede Finnish legislation, which prohibits the storage and transportation of nuclear weapons on Finnish territory.



Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) long border with Russia, officially became the latest NATO member on April 4, 2023. This move came after Russia initiated its "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The decision to join NATO drew criticism from the Kremlin, with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin accusing the West of "dragging" Finland into the military alliance and exacerbating tensions between Moscow and Helsinki.



The United States has been deploying its nuclear weapons in Europe since the mid-1950s as part of the Nuclear Sharing Program.

