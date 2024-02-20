Brent crude stabilizes amid Middle East events, demand uncertainty

(MENAFN) The price of Brent crude, a key global benchmark for oil, exhibited stability in recent trading sessions, maintaining a hovering position around USD83 per barrel. This resilience came despite ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as concerns over demand weighed on market sentiment.



Yesterday, Brent crude futures contracts experienced a marginal decline of 9 cents, settling at USD83.38. Concurrently, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for March, set to expire today, saw a modest uptick of 20 cents to reach USD79.39 in subdued trading activity. However, futures contracts for April dipped by 12 cents to USD78.34.



Last week, both Brent crude and WTI crude futures recorded notable gains, with Brent rising by 1.5 percent and WTI climbing by 3 percent. These increases were attributed to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns about the potential expansion of conflict in the region.



Despite these geopolitical factors driving short-term fluctuations, uncertainties surrounding global oil demand remain a significant consideration for market participants. The delicate balance between supply and demand dynamics continues to influence price movements, with traders closely monitoring economic indicators and geopolitical developments for further insights.



Amidst the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and demand uncertainties, the stability exhibited by Brent crude prices underscores the market's cautious resilience. Investors remain vigilant, navigating a complex landscape characterized by geopolitical risks, demand fluctuations, and evolving supply dynamics.

