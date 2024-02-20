ICJ begins oral arguments on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory

(MENAFN) The International Court of Justice commenced historic oral arguments on Monday regarding the Israeli occupation of territory claimed by Palestinians.



This brings the longstanding debate before a panel of international judges amid the region's ongoing conflict. Fifty-two countries are set to participate in the arguments at The Hague over the course of a six-day hearing, marking the highest number of participating countries in any case heard by the court to date.



The case originated from a request for an advisory opinion by the UN General Assembly in 2022. The 15 judges on the court will be tasked with considering, as outlined by the General Assembly, “the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”



The court, which was established after World War II as a means for countries to settle disputes without resorting to conflict, is expected to take several months to deliver a ruling. It's important to note that the opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be advisory in nature and not legally binding.



Monday’s case is distinct from the proceedings that occurred in January concerning an accusation made by South Africa. South Africa alleged that Israel was engaging in genocide during its conflict with Hamas following the attacks on October 7.



In that case, the overwhelming majority of the court ruled for Israel to take measures to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. However, the court did not go as far as South Africa had requested in calling for Israel to suspend its military campaign. At the time, Israel had already signaled its refusal to accept the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated on X that "nobody will stop us - not The Hague, not the axis of evil, and not anybody else."

