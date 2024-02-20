Government advocates retail investor participation

(MENAFN) The landscape of the London stock market has undergone significant transformation, with private investors, once a dominant force, now holding diminished influence. However, government ministers are optimistic about the potential for individual investors to reinvigorate the UK's dormant market.



Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, aims to revive what he refers to as "grassroots capitalism," reminiscent of the 1980s era when individual investors played a prominent role, particularly during the privatization of NatWest. As part of this revitalization effort, Hunt is considering the introduction of "British individual savings accounts" in the upcoming March budget. These accounts are envisioned as a means to encourage capital investment in promising companies.



Rachel Kent, a lawyer at Citi, highlighted in a formal review the importance of expanding individual investors' access to investment research as a key factor in this endeavor. She suggested that regulatory barriers limiting research providers from sharing their insights with the wider public should be addressed. Additionally, Kent proposed the establishment of a new platform mandated to increase coverage of UK businesses, with a particular focus on smaller companies where individual investors hold a disproportionate share.



The concept holds promise, as disseminating more research to a broader investor base could potentially boost interest in smaller companies, leading to enhanced valuations and potentially reducing their cost of capital, thereby facilitating their growth.



However, the proposal has been met with skepticism from analysts tasked with implementing the initiative. A survey conducted by the European Association of Independent Research Providers indicated that the majority of members doubted the effectiveness or feasibility of the plan. Nonetheless, there was a generally positive response when presented with the prospect of adopting a realistic and sustainable funding model.



Despite the skepticism, the government's push to involve individual investors in revitalizing the London stock market underscores a concerted effort to stimulate economic growth and foster a more inclusive investment environment.

