Iran to actively join upcoming session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

(MENAFN) In a strategic diplomatic move, a parliamentary delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran has embarked on a significant visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. The primary objective of this journey is to actively participate in the upcoming session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.



According to reports from Iranian media sources, a handpicked group of representatives from the Islamic Consultative Assembly will lead this delegation to Azerbaijan. The delegation aims to engage in discussions and contribute to the deliberations during the session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, as well as its various committees.



This visit underscores Iran's steadfast commitment to regional cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy, reflecting its aspiration to assume a pivotal role in shaping the broader political landscape of Asia.



The Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) was established in 2006 during the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP), serving as a continuation of an organization founded in 1999.



The 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) is scheduled to take place in Baku from February 21 to 24. The session will focus on the theme of "Strengthening regional cooperation for the sake of sustainable development in Asia". A parliamentary delegation representing 40 countries, which includes speakers from 10 countries, is expected to participate in this significant event.

