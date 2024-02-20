Hamas warns Israel on Al-Aqsa access restrictions during Ramadan

(MENAFN) Palestinian resistance groups have issued a stern warning to Israel regarding its intentions to impose restrictions on Palestinians' entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the revered month of Ramadan.



They have emphasized that such measures will not be accepted without a response from their side.



In a release issued on Monday, the Islamic Jihad statedthat the plan “indicates that the Israeli occupation government has placed the holy mosque under direct targeting, as part of a systematic displacement and Judaization plan that the enemy government seeks to impose within the framework of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing against our people in Gaza.”



According to a Lebanese news agency, there is a call for action directed towards the Palestinian, Muslim, and Arab communities to actively defend the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which stands as a paramount symbol.



For its side, the Hamas resistance group declared that the Israeli plot “is a reflection of the Zionist crimes and religious war waged by radical elements of the Israeli government against the Palestinian people,” a release issued on Sunday said.



According to reports from Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has aligned himself with far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, supporting the imposition of restrictions on Palestinians' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

MENAFN20022024000045015839ID1107873227