European investors switch to luxury commodities, sectors exposed to China amid market volatility

(MENAFN) As global investors navigate the uncertain terrain of China's economy, many are turning their attention to European luxury goods stocks and other sectors with significant exposure to the Chinese market. This strategic shift reflects a growing belief among investors that these sectors offer a comparatively safer avenue to capitalize on a potential resurgence in the world's second-largest economy, particularly in light of challenges facing the Chinese stock market.



One indicator of this trend is the performance of the Stoxx Luxury 10 Index, which tracks companies deriving approximately 26 percent of their profits from China, according to estimates by Barclays. Year-to-date, this index has surged by 9.3 percent, significantly outpacing the modest gains seen in broader European equity markets represented by the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, which have remained relatively stagnant with returns not exceeding 0.8 percent.



Beyond the luxury goods sector, other industries closely tied to China, such as automakers and healthcare companies, have also demonstrated strong performance. Strategists suggest that these positive indicators may signal early signs of a potential recovery in China's economy, which experienced sluggish growth rates last year, marking one of its slowest periods of expansion in decades. However, amidst these promising signals, investors remain cautious about direct investment in the Chinese stock market, which has witnessed a substantial decline, erasing nearly USD2 trillion in market value.



Florian Ilbo, head of the macroeconomics department at Lombard Odier Investment Managers, underscores the appeal of European equities as a "safer way" to access the Chinese market. He notes that while most European sectors stand to benefit from improvements in China, the magnitude of this potential upturn has yet to be fully realized. This sentiment reflects a broader strategy among investors to seek exposure to China's economic recovery through European assets, mitigating risks associated with direct investment in Chinese equities amidst market volatility.

