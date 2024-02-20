Percepio® Earns Cybersecurity Certificate For Devalert® And Device Firmware Monitor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Percepio earns certificate for secure DevAlert and Device Firmware Monitor after independent cybersecurity firm finds zero vulnerabilities.

- Johan Kraft, Founder and CTO of Percepio

VäSTERåS, SWEDEN, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Percepio AB , the leading provider of continuous observability solutions for embedded edge systems, today announced that Percepio DevAlert and the Device Firmware Monitor (DFM) have received a technical cybersecurity review certificate by independent cybersecurity firm Triop AB.

The overall external cybersecurity of DevAlert and DFM is excellent. The security review found no critical, high, medium, or low-impact security vulnerabilities.

In June 2023, Senior Cyber Security Specialist Jonas Lejon tested the services for approximately two weeks. Penetration re-testing was conducted again in December 2023. Methodologies utilized were based on the industry-standard OWASP Top 10 list and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Tailored Assurance requirements.

“With cyber threats growing daily, earning independent validation of the security of our solutions was a top priority,” said Percepio founder and CTO Johan Kraft.“Companies trusting Percepio to monitor their connected device fleets can feel confident knowing DevAlert and DFM are secure.”

The certification of cybersecurity posture includes Percepio's cloud-hosted DevAlert diagnostics tool for remote monitoring of deployed IoT devices, and the DFM for firmware debugging and optimization.

Percepio will be showcasing its continuous observability solutions at embedded world 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany, from April 9-11; come and meet us at the Zephyr Pavilion in Hall 4, Stand 4 107.

About Percepio

Percepio AB offers continuous observability for critical edge and embedded software systems throughout the product lifecycle, enabling accelerated software development, higher software quality, and lower deployment risks.

During application development, Percepio Tracealyzer® offers real-time observability by software tracing and advanced visualization, reducing time-to-market and improving software quality at launch. During system testing and in deployed operation, Percepio DevAlert® provides secure observability for de-risking the product launch and continuous improvement of product reliability, security and performance. The technology scales to large device fleets and can be integrated on any edge processor, from small IoT nodes to powerful multicore SoCs.

Percepio collaborates with leading vendors of processors and operating systems within embedded systems and the IoT such as Arm, Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Wind River Systems, and Amazon Web Services. For more information, visit percepio.

Press Contact:

PRismaPR

Monika Cunnington

Phone: +44 20 8133 6148

...

prismapr

Reader Enquiries:

Mike Skrtic

Percepio AB

+46 76 003 00 80

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube