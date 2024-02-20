Yemen’s army launches attack on UK ship, downs US drone

(MENAFN) On Monday, Yemen's Ansarullah movement reported that the country's army had launched an attack on the Rubymar cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, putting the vessel in danger of sinking. According to Yahya Sarea, the spokesperson for the Ansarullah army, the crew members are safe, as mentioned in a statement issued by the movement.



Furthermore, the Yemeni army has allegedly downed a U.S. drone in the port city of Hodeidah, according to reports from a UK-based news agency. These developments add to the ongoing tensions and conflicts in Yemen, where various factions and international actors are engaged in a complex and protracted conflict.



“The ship was seriously hit which caused it to stop completely. As a result of the extensive damage the ship suffered, it is now at risk of sinking in the Gulf of Aden,” Sarea pointed out.



According to British maritime security firm Ambrey, the general cargo ship, which is flagged under Belize, registered in Britain, and operated by Lebanese entities, was targeted in an attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen on Sunday. This incident underscores the precarious security situation in the region, where maritime vessels face risks from various sources, including piracy and regional conflicts.

