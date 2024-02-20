South Korean trainee doctors halt work in protest against medical reforms

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, South Korean hospitals faced challenges as some patients were turned away, and surgeries were postponed due to a protest by hundreds of trainee doctors against medical training reforms. Nearly 6,500 doctors, comprising almost half of the junior workforce, submitted their resignations, with 1,600 participating in the protest, according to health ministry statistics.



Despite the upheaval, South Korean Leader Yoon Suk Yeol affirmed that the government would stand firm on the "necessary" reforms. He emphasized the reforms as crucial steps to prepare for the healthcare needs of the country's rapidly aging population.



The proposed training reforms entail a significant increase in the number of students admitted to medical schools, aiming for a 65 percent surge, equivalent to an additional 2,000 individuals annually, commencing in 2025.



He noted that Seoul has been striving to augment medical school admissions for three decades without success, emphasizing that the country has reached a juncture where it cannot afford another setback.



“This increase is far short of necessary numbers to prepare the future of our nation,” he said, urging doctors not to “hold people’s lives and health hostage” with walkouts.



The government has mandated the doctors to return to work, and law enforcement authorities have cautioned of potential arrests for individuals instigating the work stoppages. It's important to note that South Korean law restricts the ability of medical staff to strike.

