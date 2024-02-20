Israeli airstrikes target industrial units near southern Lebanon city of Sidon

(MENAFN) On Monday, state media reported that southern Lebanon, near the coastal city of Sidon, was targeted by at least two Israeli airstrikes.



The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, and Israel has led to frequent exchanges of fire across the border since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7th.



“Israeli warplanes carried out... strikes on the town of Ghaziyeh,” a state-run news agency reported on Monday, adding that a vehicle was reportedly targeted in the southern Lebanon airstrikes, prompting ambulances to quickly respond to the scene. However, no further details were provided.



Israeli army representative Avichai Adraee stated: “The Israeli army targeted Hezbollah warehouses near Sidon. This bombing came in response to the explosion of an enemy drone, the wreckage of which was found near the Tiberias area this afternoon.”



Adraee further mentioned: “We will continue to work forcefully in response to Hezbollah's attacks.”



Israeli radio station further clarified that “the army targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack near Sidon.”



Hezbollah did not assume responsibility for the incident.



According to a photographer from a French news agency, the sound of over two consecutive strikes was heard in Ghaziyeh, accompanied by dark smoke spreading across the area. The strikes, reportedly conducted by drones, targeted both sides of the Ghaziyeh highway, linking Sidon to the south.



The initial strike hit a warehouse utilized for tire and generator manufacturing, while the second strike targeted the vicinity of a tile manufacturing factory, as per reports.

