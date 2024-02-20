Egypt's Sisi: Suez Canal revenues decline by 40-50 percent due to Red Sea tensions

(MENAFN) On Monday, Egyptian Leader Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi stated that revenues from the Suez Canal have experienced a significant decline, estimated to be between 40-50 percent. The decrease is attributed to tensions in the Red Sea region.



“The Suez Canal contributes about USD10 billion annually to Egypt, but its revenues dropped 40-50 percent,” Sisi made these remarks during the opening of the annual Egypt Energy Show in Cairo.



The Suez Canal, recognized as one of the world's most critical waterways, serves as the shortest shipping route connecting Europe and Asia and stands as a primary source of foreign currency for Egypt. However, transits through this international waterway have been impacted by tensions in the Red Sea, including Houthi attacks on Israeli-linked commercial vessels and subsequent US retaliatory airstrikes.



Recent data from the UN Conference on Trade and Development reveals a substantial decrease in weekly transits through the canal, estimated at 42 percent over the past two months. Leader Sisi emphasized that Egypt faces significant challenges stemming from conflicts in various regions, including the Gaza Strip, Libya, Sudan, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.



“All this is going on while the Egyptian government is committed to fulfilling its obligations with petroleum companies, development partners, and financial institutions,” he further mentioned.

