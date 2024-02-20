African Union prohibits trade of donkey skins

(MENAFN) The African Union has taken a significant step by prohibiting the trade of donkey skins, effectively putting an end to the legal slaughter of hundreds of thousands of donkeys across the continent. The ban was enacted during the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly, which convened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 17-18, where various motions, including the ban on donkey skin sales, were ratified.



The initiative to ban the trade of donkey skins was initially proposed by the AU's Specialized Technical Committee for Agriculture, Rural Development, Water, and Environment in November. This decision reflects growing concerns over the drastic decline in Africa's donkey population over the past decade, primarily driven by Chinese demand for ejiao, a gelatin extracted from donkey hides used in traditional Chinese medicine.



According to Brooke - Action for Working Horses and Donkeys, an animal welfare organization, Africa has witnessed a significant reduction in its donkey population due to the rising demand for ejiao. The ban on the donkey skin trade is a crucial step towards preserving and protecting the remaining donkey population across the continent.



“Believed to have unsubstantiated health benefits, demand for ejiao has obliterated China’s own donkey population, leading to huge export industries elsewhere – namely Africa and South America,” it pointed out.



Approximately two-thirds of the world's estimated 53 million donkeys are located in Africa. These animals play a crucial role in the lives of people living in the poorest rural communities, where they are relied upon for transportation and for carrying essential supplies such as water, food, and other goods.

