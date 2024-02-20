UN head Antonio Guterres calls for Security Council unity in Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) On Monday, the spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that Guterres is eager to witness the Security Council achieve unity in its voice. This comes as the United States introduced a competing draft resolution following Algeria's request for a vote on its own resolution urging a cease-fire in Gaza.



When questioned around the US's draft resolution, Stephane Dujarric stated: “We understand negotiations are still ongoing. So I don't think I'll get into the details of it.”



“What the Secretary-General would like to see, first of all, on the ground is a humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, increasing humanitarian access,” he declared.



“He would like to see the Security Council speak with one voice on this issue, which has been challenging,” he further mentioned.



Inquired around the US' draft resolution contrasting an Israeli offensive to Rafah, Dujarric answered: “I think Secretary-General has been very vocal, expressing his extreme worry at the impact of a ground offensive in Rafah.”



According to a text viewed by a Turkish news agency, on Monday, the United States presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council endorsing a "temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable, based on the formula of all hostages being released."



The resolution further demands "lifting all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale,” citing calls in earlier resolutions, and pointed out the necessity to “take all appropriate measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure."

MENAFN20022024000045015839ID1107873197