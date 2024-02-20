BIXOLON Celebrates Its Elite Range Of Retail Printing Solutions At Eurocis 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) Showcasing the latest in POS, Label and Mobile Printing Technology

EuroCIS – (27.02.2024 – 29.02.2024, Dusseldorf, Germany) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers welcomes visitors onto stand #9E26 at EuroCIS, where it will be showcasing its sophisticated range of retail printing solutions to the European market.

Key exhibition product highlights will include:

Sustainable Printing – As Retail businesses look to bolster their eco-credentials, BIXOLON showcases the latest in sustainable printing technology including their SRP-380 and SRP-350plusV 3-inch (80mm) receipt printers with Visibility IntelligenceTM function for optimal print quality on Blue4est® and white receipt paper. While showcasing its extensive experience within Linerless labelling, demonstrating the XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) dedicated permanent Linerless desktop label printer, SRP-S3000 3-inch (80mm) Linerless printer for drink order labelling and XM7 series 2-inch (58mm), 3-inch (80mm) and 4-inch (112mm) mobile Linerless and linered label printers.

RFID Labelling – BIXOLON will present a comprehensive selection of RFID print and encode printers, including mobile, desktop and industrial models. These include the XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm), the premium mobile RFID label printer with advanced features, and the XD5-40tR 4-inch (118mm) RFID enabled thermal transfer desktop label printer. In addition, the XT5-40NR 4-inch (114mm) thermal transfer RFID label printer, which provides outstanding power and performance for industrial use.

Kiosk – Showcasing the versatility of its kiosk mechanism printers with flexible mounting options for custom built kiosk solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating the BK3-31 3-inch (80mm) and BK3-21 2-inch (58mm) receipt kiosk printers. Alongside at first look at the NEW BK5-31 3-inch (80mm) label and ticket kiosk mechanism which will be launching in Q1 2024.

Best Seller Highlights – BIXOLON will also be celebrating highlights from its best seller range including the compact XD3-40 and XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) direct thermal and thermal transfer Desktop label printer series. The cost-effective XT3-40 4-inch (114mm) Industrial high-performance labelling solution. Plus, the SRP-Q300 3-inch (80mm) and SRP-Q200 (58mm) cube ticket and receipt printers and the SPP-R200plusIII 2-inch (58mm) from BIXOLON's award winning mobile receipt printer range.

BIXOLON will also be joined on the stand by a selection of innovative partners, showcasing the latest in technology software working in conjunction with BIXOLON printing solutions. These include BarTender Seagull Scientific , providing leading software for labelling, marking and coding that transforms your supply chain. SOTI , a proven innovator and industry leader for simplifying business mobility and IoT solutions. P4IT , a labelling software pioneer that simplifies your workflow. Plus, Maxicard , a full-service provider in the areas of printing, production, and personalisation of credit card-sized cards.

“The retail landscape has changed dramatically over the past five years, with the unlimited opportunities brought forward through physical and online shopping. Retailers are now constantly on the lookout for technology to help them provide a seamless omni-channel experience,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“EuroCIS is an annual event which brings together retailers from across Europe and gives us the opportunity to present, discuss, learn and develop both existing relationships and future solution offerings.”

