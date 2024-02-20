Hamas conditions prisoner exchange on cease-fire, humanitarian aid in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Palestinian resistance group Hamas reiterated on Monday that it would only consider a prisoner exchange agreement with Israel under the conditions of a comprehensive cease-fire and the allowance of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.



"The return of (Israeli) occupation prisoners has three prices. The first is the relief of our people and their return to a normal life. The second is ending the aggression, and the third is a real prisoner swap deal that frees our 10,000 prisoners in Israeli jails," Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the organization's political bureau, stated during an interview with a news agency based in Qatar.



He mentioned that Israel declines to withdraw from Gaza and opposes permitting displaced Palestinians to return to their residences.



Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Hamas's proposition regarding the cease-fire and prisoner exchange as "delusional" on Saturday.



"Netanyahu retreated last week what he had agreed to in the Paris paper," stated al-Hayya.



Hamas proposed a three-phase plan for a cease-fire in Gaza on February 7, which involves a 135-day halt in hostilities in exchange for the release of hostages, as per a Palestinian source.



The initial framework was developed during a meeting in Paris last month attended by senior officials from the US, Israel, Qatar, and Egypt.



Israel estimates that there are 134 Israelis currently held in Gaza, with two Israelis recently freed by the Israeli army in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

