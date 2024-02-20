Kuwait Amir Heads To Qatar On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah headed on Tuesday to the State of Qatar on a state visit.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi as well as senior state officials saw His Highness off at the International Airport.

His Highness the Amir's delegation includes Sheikh Ali Jarrah Sabah Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Fahad Al-Malik Al-Salman Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salah Nasser Al-Ali Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, Sheikh Fahad Salem Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr. Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and senior officials of the Amiri Diwan.

dss













MENAFN20022024000071011013ID1107873194