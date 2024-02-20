Capital One to buy Discover Financial Services in USD35.3B an all-stock transaction

(MENAFN) Capital One Financial is poised to acquire Discover Financial Services in an all-stock transaction valued at USD35.3 billion.



As per the agreement, Discover shareholders will receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share, representing roughly a 26 percent premium over Discover's closing price of USD110.49 on Friday. The companies anticipate finalizing the deal in late 2024 or early 2025. Following the acquisition, Capital One shareholders will hold a 60 percent stake in the combined entity, with Discover shareholders owning the remaining 40 percent.



The merger, combining two of the largest credit card issuers in the United States, is expected to bolster Capital One's credit card offerings and deposit base. Capital One had previously acquired Velocity Black, a digital concierge service, in June of the preceding year, further diversifying its premium credit card and luxury market platform.



According to reports from a US-based news agency, Capital One intends to retain the Discover brand, even though it currently operates on Visa and Mastercard networks.



“Discover has done a better job of bringing in a lot of deposits and [has] access to a lot of institutions to run the debit card network and provide service. So it gives them a lot of deposit gathering ability, which particularly in the current market is enormously important,” David Schiff, who serves as the head of consumer retail and banking at West Monroe, commented.

