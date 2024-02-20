Nasser hospital in Gaza ceases operations, evacuates patients

(MENAFN) Following a power outage and a lack of essential supplies such as food and water, the besieged Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza, ceased operations, prompting the evacuation of fourteen patients. Among those relocated were five individuals in need of kidney dialysis and three in critical condition, according to the Health Ministry.



Israeli troops allegedly repurposed the hospital's main building into a military barracks, resulting in the detention of 70 staff members and volunteers, including the hospital's director, Dr. Nahed Abu Taeema, as reported by the ministry. However, Israel has refuted these allegations.



“There are still more than 180 patients and 15 doctors and nurses inside Nasser,” the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, posted on the social media platform X.



“The hospital is still experiencing an acute shortage of food, basic medical supplies, and oxygen,” he stated, calling on Israel to permit safe and consistent access to Nasser Hospital to ensure the continuation of lifesaving efforts. “There is no tap water and no electricity, except a backup generator maintaining some lifesaving machines.”



The WHO had previously reported being denied entry to the hospital.



Dr. Tedros shared a video depicting WHO teams within the hospital premises and facilitating the transfer of patients onto stretchers. Dr. Athanasios Gargavanis, a trauma surgeon with WHO, noted that eight of the patients relocated were unable to walk, with two requiring ventilator support.



The footage revealed vacant and deserted sections of the hospital, providing visual confirmation that the facility is non-operational.

